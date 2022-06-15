ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Understanding Juneteenth: History and Continuing Impact

oaklandcc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have likely heard the term “Juneteenth” popping up in conversation over the past few years, and probably saw that it was declared a federal holiday in 2021. However, not everyone knows just what the term refers to or what the holiday commemorates. In short, Juneteenth is...

www.oaklandcc.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganchronicle.com

Everything Black: How to Celebrate Juneteenth in the D

“Whether it’s the freedom to express, freedom to live, freedom to earn, freedom to thrive, freedom to learn, whatever it is, I want to make sure that I’m a part of these spaces and opening doors.”. Television commentator Angela Rye spoke no truer words than these when expressing...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Here's what is open or closed for Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Reconsider your plans for Monday because some federal and state offices will be closed in observation of Juneteenth this year. Juneteenth is recognized across the country annually as the day all Black people were freed from slavery, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Enslaved people...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Memorial Made Of Liquor Bottles In Detroit

Everyone likes to honor their deceased loved ones in whatever way they see fit, and some of those ways are unorthodox, while others are more common. For example, we often see family members and loved ones get together to place follows on gravesites, throw family cookouts on their birthday, and even organize balloon releases. In some of the less fortunate neighborhoods you may hear gunshots ring off, music blasting, or liquor being poured out.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Society
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Michigan Society
wdet.org

Detroit to host a Juneteenth event on Sunday

The City of Detroit is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Fest Sunday at Eastern Market. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last African American slaves were freed in the United States. The festivities will include poetry readings, food and a shopping area called Black Bottom Row where people will be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend At These Events In Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Communities across Metro Detroit will celebrate Juneteenth this weekend with events with music, film and other activities. Here is a list of events happening this weekend in honor of the annual holiday. Dearborn June 18: Juneteenth Celebration 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UAW Local 600, 10550 Dix Ave. The free event will feature educators, speakers, poets, musicians and dances. Detroit June 17: Rhythm and Art Block Party 6-10 p.m. at Eastern Market Brewing Company, 2515 Riopelle St. Click here to register. June 18: Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll Noon to 6 p.m. at...
DETROIT, MI
Midland Daily News

The world has moved on, but there’s still no justice for Flint

Every community in this country has a story to tell about poverty. It’s not just about not having money — often it means lacking safe water, clean air or even a voice. For my community in Flint, Michigan, it means all of those things. In Flint, between 2014...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#African American#Union Army#Confederacy
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon gets Michigan Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in GOP primary

Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Video: Judge Judy who? YouTube has a new court star -- Detroit's Kenneth King

Anyone who's spent time in a courthouse knows about court watchers, mostly retirees or people otherwise free during the day, who attend trials not out of obligation, but as entertainment. When the pandemic pushed legal proceedings online, court watching was no longer confined to business hours, one courthouse or even one city. Some unusual stars have appeared in this new legal atmosphere, including one in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paradise Valley is steeped in Detroit’s history

During a time of segregation in the US, there was one destination in Detroit where people from around the world, no matter their color or culture flocked to for a great time. That was “Paradise Valley,” where thousands of African Americans thrived and owned over 300 businesses. It was located in an area known as Black Bottom.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
michiganchronicle.com

Local Park Renamed to Honor Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing

(Sherriff Raphael Washington; Beverly Hannah-Jones, CEO Hannah & Associates (architect for the project); Willie Norwood, President, Retired NBA Players, Detroit Chapter; Kevin Gregg, senior vice president of public relations, Detroit Pistons; Dave Bing; Rev. Charles Christian Adams, Senior Pastor, Hartford Memorial Baptist Church; Michele Hurst-Burton, executive director, US Tennis Association, SE Michigan; Todd Bettison, Deputy Mayor, City of Detroit photo credit JOHNNY NORTHERN)
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23

(CBS DETROIT) – Several companies will be hiring at a career fair being held in Oakland County in June. Washington Events is partnering with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to host the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo. Career Expo Event Flyer | Credit: Washington Events This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations. Event organizers say participants can expect to see up to 100 different organizations at this job fair. A few of the industries the organizations are a part of include information technology, skill trades and apprenticeship programs, construction trades, retail, and business services. According to the event organizers, people attending the career expo should arrive dressed professionally and with several copies of their resumes or portfolios. The career expo will be on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex located at 867 S Blvd E in Pontiac. For additional information and to register for the event, visit here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day at events happening around Detroit

According to Local 4′s weather department, the high temps won’t stick around for the weekend, so lets get out and have some fun!. There are several events happening in and around Detroit this weekend, most in honor of Juneteenth, the newly recognized Federal holiday. An event we featured...
DETROIT, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit

How the call for Racial Solidarity collides with the demand for Racial Justice in majority Black Detroit. The call for racial solidarity in promotion of the Fisher Body luxury housing development rings hollow when measured against the growing hardships and exclusions that many Detroiters continue to experience in the so-called Detroit recovery. Essentially Detroiters are being asked to support the investment of millions of dollars in public tax support into a private luxury housing development that does little to address the critical need for truly affordable housing. The average monthly rent that aligns with the Detroit city median income is somewhere between $550 - $700; yet the rents proposed for the Fisher Project range from $1200 – $1600 - two to three times what the average Detroit household can afford.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a side of history with your chicken and waffles at this Detroit brunch spot

With chicken and waffles, honey buttered biscuits, and shrimp and grits, Joe Louis Southern Kitchen will have you feeling like you’re part of the family. “My mission on the menu was to make it homestyle, to give you the experience as if you were at Grandma’s house eating good old breakfast,” says Johnny Cannon, the Managing Partner.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy