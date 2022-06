Constance “Connie” Leasca of Cumberland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with her children by her side. She was born on June 13, 1927, in Fabyan, Conn., to Demitri and Rena Angelo. The daughter of Albanian immigrants and the 7th of 10 siblings, she was most ebullient when surrounded by family. She grew up on a farm and never allowed the memory of that dreamscape where she once gathered green and yellow beans with her sisters to leave her.

