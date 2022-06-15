ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,949 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday June 8, to Wednesday June 15, for a total of 797,782 cases. The state reported no...

Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Abortion providers in some places where the procedure could be banned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade are bracing for a ruling by halting scheduling for the procedure, transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.
Kansas Insurance Dept. halts millions in securities fees

The Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner, a division of the Kansas Insurance Department, today announced a continuation of its moratorium on securities act fees for state fiscal year 2023, beginning July 1, 2022. Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt first announced a moratorium on securities act fees in fiscal year 2022.
Day 4, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

As the early stages of harvest shift from south-central to southwest Kansas, yields and morale are decreasing. Extreme drought in the area throughout the growing season is severely limiting yields, causing more abandonment and calls to the insurance adjuster in the region. Even fields that look somewhat decent from the road and are disappointing in the bin, adding to the stress from difficulties finding help and escalating fuel and input prices.
Kansas man dies in Missouri motorcycle accident

CARTER COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Thursday in Carter County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 71-year-old Michael L. Beckham of Winchester, Kan. was eastbound on U.S. 60 one mile east of Fremont. The driver...
