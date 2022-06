VAN BUREN, Maine — Tuesday’s election in Van Buren resulted in six incumbent officials being reinstated, with only two fresh faces joining the ranks. John Beaulieu and Peter Madore were both reelected to serve another three-year term on the town council with 196 and 193 votes respectively. Joining the council for the first time will be Kevin Lapointe, who won the one-year term with a total of 204 votes.

VAN BUREN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO