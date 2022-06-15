Man arrested in connection with death of missing mom of 4 found in her car’s trunk

TEXAS CITY, Texas (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested last week on charges relating to a missing mom of four who was found dead in her car in May.

According to the Texas City Police Department, on Friday, June 10, officers from the department and from the U.S. Marshals Service located Christopher Maldonado and took him into custody. He was booked on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse and assault causing bodily injury, which was reportedly an unrelated offense.

The Texas City Police Department said in their statement that his arrest was connected to a May 11 missing person/suspicious death investigation.

Angela Mitchell was reported missing May 5, and her body was later found in the trunk of her Honda near 4th Avenue and Martin Luther King Street after someone called police to report an odor of decomposition.

Angela’s mother, Georgia Mitchell, told KHOU-TV the 24-year-old had a past with prostitution.

Georgia said, "They just put her in her trunk. Threw her away like she was a piece of garbage. My baby is not a piece of garbage."

According to KHOU, Angela had two sons and two daughters, all of whom are under 10 years old.

Her cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Galveston County Jail records show Maldonado’s bond was set at $200,000.