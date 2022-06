Wisconsin will once again report an all-time record of opioid-related deaths when 2021 data is released, a state health official said Tuesday. “As of right now, 73% of the deaths that we saw in 2021 involved synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl. It is clearly, clearly the driver of what we’re seeing,” said Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives for the state Department of Health Services, during a Wisconsin Health News event.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO