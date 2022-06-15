See the Tallest Flagpole In the World At a Great New Site Honoring Veterans

Click here to read the full article. The ruins of an ancient Mayan city once populated with palaces, pyramids, and plazas was discovered on an industrial park construction site near Mérida, Mexico.
“We believe that possibly more than 4,000 people lived here,” said Carlos Peraza Lope, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation, in a Global News segment. “It was a large city where people from different social classes lived. There were priests, scribes who lived in the big palaces. Common people lived in smaller buildings made from perishable masonry materials.”
Dating from between 600 CE–900 CE, Xiol is comprised of...
Comments / 0