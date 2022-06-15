See the Tallest Flagpole In the World At a Great New Site Honoring Veterans

At the end of the undergrowth, a pond can be seen. It has the blue-grey colour of the sky at the end of the day and the sun with orange rubbing against red, as if it were a sea of larvae from a recent eruption; a colour that resists even after the sun sets on the horizon line.There is at least one hippopotamus inside the lagoon. We don’t see it, but the fresh footprints announce the late afternoon bath it took before the night incursion for food.A small crocodile, which almost blends in with a log, takes advantage of the...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO