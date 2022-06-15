Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw in St. Albans.
A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that Gerald Arbaugh had come to the residence and slashed the victim’s truck tire with a chainsaw.Body found of 20-year-old woman in Wetzel County after powerful storm
An altercation ensued, and Arbaugh allegedly got ahold of a rake and hit the victim. The complaint says that Arbaugh later drove a sedan up the victim’s driveway and into a small, non-functional hot tub and then into the victim.
The victim sustained a large puncture wound under his arm.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0