Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw in St. Albans.

A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that Gerald Arbaugh had come to the residence and slashed the victim’s truck tire with a chainsaw.

An altercation ensued, and Arbaugh allegedly got ahold of a rake and hit the victim. The complaint says that Arbaugh later drove a sedan up the victim’s driveway and into a small, non-functional hot tub and then into the victim.

The victim sustained a large puncture wound under his arm.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.