ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

She claimed police targeted her. A jury agreed, and gave her $2

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUtFC_0gC0yNJb00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jury ruled in a Columbus police officer’s favor in a racial discrimination lawsuit. Her award in damages, however, was $2.

The verdict form obtained Tuesday by Nexstar’s WCMH showed that the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio determined the evidence showed the City of Columbus both racially discriminated against and retaliated against Lt. Melissa McFadden. The ruling means the city violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as the Ohio Laws Against Discrimination.

McFadden had asked in the original complaint for at least $25,000 plus lost wages and legal fees. For each count, the jury awarded McFadden $1 in compensatory damages, adding up to a total of $2.

The verdict form did not provide any explanation for the jury’s ruling.

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

WCMH covered a 2018 internal affairs investigation that accused McFadden of creating a hostile work environment and harboring an “us against them” attitude when it came to Black and white officers. McFadden denied the allegations , but former Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs recommended the CPD lieutenant be fired. The safety director at the time ruled in McFadden’s favor, returning her to the job.

McFadden filed her federal lawsuit against the city after that investigation concluded, and the complaint painted a different picture of the internal affairs investigation. In the document, McFadden’s attorney said multiple supervising officers targeted the lieutenant — who also acted as a union representative for fellow officers — for helping another Black officer file a complaint against a sergeant in 2016.

“Cmdr. [Jennifer] Knight told Sgt. [Kyle] Fishburn in the presence of the African-American female officer
and other officers that her complaint was ‘stupid’ and ‘not going anywhere,'” the complaint read. “During the same conversation, Cmdr. Knight stated that she was going to ‘take [Lt. McFadden] out’ for assisting the African-American female officer with the charge.”

After reporting Knight’s retaliation, the lawsuit complaint indicated that another commander began targeting McFadden, gathering comments from officers who left the lieutenant’s patrol zone to file a complaint of their own. That resulted in McFadden being removed from her leadership role and assigned to work in the property room under a civilian clerk.

“I was tasked with taking the covers off old, expired bulletproof vests,” McFadden previously said to WCMH. “I  would take off the covers, tape the panels together, and stack them on pallets. And I had to stack them every day for eight hours a day.”

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing after leaving Florida rehab center

The lawsuit complaint quoted an email from Deputy Chief Ken Kuebler to McFadden. The lieutenant’s attorney said the message showed that McFadden’s reassignment was in response to her filing a charge with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. Kuebler told her she would stay in the property room until she was “no longer either the subject or complainant in an EEO investigation.”

When WCMH last spoke with McFadden as she was filing the lawsuit, she fully intended to return back to work at CPD. When WCMH reached out to the former police chief for comment on McFadden staying with the force, CPD gave this statement:

“The Chief made her decision and stands by it. Ultimately, the Public Safety Director’s decision trumps the Chief’s.”

The Columbus Division of Police.

McFadden Lawsuit Complaint by Mark Feuerborn on Scribd

The original complaint in McFadden’s lawsuit can be viewed above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

2 Columbus shootings reported five hours apart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two shootings have occurred in Columbus within a five-hour time frame Thursday, including an incident that left one person dead in west Columbus. One shooting happened in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East, which left a victim dead around 3 p.m., according to Columbus police. Another person, an 18-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Columbus imam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Columbus imam last winter has been arrested. Isaiah Brown-Miller, 23, was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in the shooting death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam on or about Dec. 22, 2021. Brown-Miller is being held at Franklin County Jail […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington teacher, coach indicted on rape charges

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher in Upper Arlington schools has been indicted on charges including rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor over a period of several years. Joel Cutler is facing two charges of rape, four of sexual battery and three of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after being indicted […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured shooting near Sawmill Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Columbus Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 7310 Sawmill Road near a BP gas station and the Fellowship Lutheran Church just before 2 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: One dead in shooting near Columbus community center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and at least two others injured after a shooting near a Columbus community center Wednesday afternoon. Columbus police say that at about 5:46 p.m., officers responded to the Glenwood Community Center on the 1800 block of Fairmont Avenue on the report of a shooting. One woman, now […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Racial Discrimination#Nexstar#Wcmh#The U S District Court#Cpd
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus pool

Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus pool. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QozQWg. Columbus police update fatal shooting near Columbus …. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …. Juneteenth on the Ave. Ohio’s first measles case in 3 years found in Columbus …. Five sentenced in Stone Foltz hazing death.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police identify two suspects in deadly west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in west Columbus on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Officers located 24-year-old Bryce K. Persang with a gunshot wound. Police say he was found in the passenger seat of a Honda FIT. Persang was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.
COLUMBUS, OH
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy