Smith to Compete at AAU Championships

By Editor
Lexington Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllie Smith, a rising senior member of the Class of 2023 at Lexington High School, will be competing June 19 through 22, 2022, in Orlando, Florida for the Memphis Metro Volleyball Club at the AAU National Volleyball Championships. This is the largest volleyball tournament in the country. This tournament is represented...

