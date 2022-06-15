ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

14th Annual 4th of July Celebration at Sunset Cove Amphitheater

pbcgov.org
 3 days ago

​What: The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and Oldies 95.3/96.9FM, South Florida’s Good Time Oldies present the 14th Annual 4th of July Celebration! Celebrating 50 years of Parks & Recreation, this FREE event will include a fireworks display, live concert featuring Journey tribute band, Odyssey Road, a kid’s fun...

discover.pbcgov.org

WSVN-TV

Otters take swim in North Lauderdale home’s pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free music festival in downtown West Palm Beach

More than 15 musical artists will perform Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the second Chillout Music Fest, showcasing local acoustic musicians. Entertainment will continue on two stages from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northwood Art & Music Warehouse in West Palm Beach. There also will be art, vendors and food booths.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
myboca.us

Fabulous Fourth Celebration Brings Fireworks & Fun for All to Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (June 7, 2022) - The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will host a Fabulous Fourth Celebration on Monday, July 4, at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
pointpubs.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
pbcgov.org

Spend the Day at Daggerwing Nature Center

​Daggerwing Nature Center is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located in Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park at 11435 Park Access Road, off Cain Boulevard between Glades Road and Yamato Road, west of Boca Raton. For more information on Daggerwing Nature Center and other county-operated nature centers, visit www.pbcnature.com. All programs are by reservation only, unless otherwise stated. Please register online at www.pbcparks.com; under “Online Services” click on Register/Pay for Program, or visit the nature center to register and make payment. All participants are required to sign a Program Participation Form and COVID-19 Waiver before each program.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Delray Beach Commission Approves Ordinances to Increase Water Rates and Enforce Three-Day Irrigation Schedules

Boca Raton, FL – Water conservation and strengthening infrastructure are two key focus areas for many cities in South Florida and Delray Beach is making notable progress on both fronts. On June 7, 2022, theDelray Beach City Commission approved Ordinances to increase water and wastewater rates and to enforce three-day irrigation schedules.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Visitors in their own town’: How much tourism is too much? Delray Beach officials grappling with growing issue

After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Summer Barbecue at The Regional

Celebrity chef Lindsay Autry is bringing her famous “Pig Pickin’” barbecue event back this summer for three special dates. It debuts tonight, June 17, and will continue in July and August (dates yet to be announced). The menu will include favorites like her Eastern North Carolina style hickory smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, creamed summer corn, peach salad, hush puppies, mac n’ cheese, collard greens, black-eyed peas and fried okra. Plus there will be summer-inspired cocktails and desserts available too.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Fun Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This is a gorgeous city in Florida with a ton of canals. Some have even given it the nickname Venice of America. The place is heaven for those looking for gorgeous beaches, but it is also a rich place in history and culture from native settlers. Six of my family’s favorite things to do in Fort Lauderdale whenever we go for a visit.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

The Palm Beaches is explanded The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week to the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month. It runs Aug. 1-31, 2022. from Monday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Featuring more than 100 participating restaurants, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers visitors and local “foodies” the opportunity to indulge in the best of dining in The Palm Beaches.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE

