Caledonia/Spring Grove track & field standout Chris Pieper closed his high school career as the state runner-up in high jump at the 2022 MSHSL Class A State Championships at St. Michael on June 9-11. It was his second trip to the state meet where he earned All-State credentials in 2021 with a sixth-place finish. Clearing 6 feet, 4 inches last week, he improved two inches from last year’s state-meet performance and out-jumped 20 of his 21 competitors. It took a personal-record jump of 6-05 for Jory Peters of Minneapolis North to claim the state championship.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO