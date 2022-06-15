ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Local Legends Play at Home

By Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, May 27, The Kentucky Headhunters played 4th Friday on the Square in Downtown Glasgow accompanied by The Georgia Thunderbolts hailing from Rome, Georgia. The Georgia Thunderbolts have been touring with bands the likes The Kentucky Headhunters, Black Stone Cherry, and others, playing all over the country. The...

Music
