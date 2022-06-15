ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton, KY

All about the budget

By Editor
jpinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton City Council held its regular June meeting on Monday, June 6th with all in attendance except City Fire Chief Jerry Clemmons. Mayor Doug Smith presented his budget proposal message prior to the first reading of Ordinance #2022-23-01 for the FY 2022-2023 Budget, which was later approved. Smith...

ucsusa.org

Lingering Climate Injustice in Bowling Green, KY

Francisco Serrano lost his childhood home in December. He recalls the moment when “dark, soulless skies spawned a demon-like tornado” in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that changed life as he knew it. More than six months have gone by since record-breaking tornadoes tore through western Kentucky the evening of...
jpinews.com

Heart over Hunger

Bar owners, community provide free meals to others. If you travel down Broadway Street in Cave City, you’ll soon discover a wide variety of unique establishments. Landers, an Irish Pub, is one of those. Opened in October of 2020 by Clyde and Ashlyn Hudson, Landers not only provides a...
CAVE CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Planned power outage today

South Kentucky RECC has a planned power outage today in Jamestown, beginning around 8 a.m. Areas affected will include E Highway 619, South Highway 1680, and Pleasant Hill Boat Dock. The outage will last about three hours as crews work to replace a pole.
JAMESTOWN, KY
k105.com

Johnston named Grayson Co. Schools Director of Special Education

There has been a change in leadership in the Grayson County Schools (GCS) Special Education Department. GCS announced on Wednesday that Tracie Johnston will serve as the district’s Director of Special Education, replacing Monica Heavrin, who led the department for 10 years. Johnston assumes her new position on July...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
City
Edmonton, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
lakercountry.com

Dates for 127 yard sale set

The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will soon be making its way through Russell County. This year’s yard sale, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama, will take place Aug. 4-7 and will go through Russell County along Highway 127. The 127 Yard Sale now covers 690 miles and includes...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County couple has filed a lawsuit against a handful of Barren County officials and others, claiming that their rights were violated when their horses were seized back in 2019. Greg Turner, Brittany Turner and BG Stables are listed in the lawsuit as the...
wnky.com

Goodbye gender barriers; BG car wholesaler all women-lead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – America’s Auto Auction Bowling Green is unintentionally breaking gender barriers. While many men work in their fleet and sales departments, it just so happens their lot operations manager, office manager, controller, logistics manager and regional vice president are occupied by women. General manager Karol...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Judge sets deadlines in suit against city of Glasgow, officers

BOWLING GREEN — An Allen County man who died while in police custody in Glasgow is the subject of an ongoing federal lawsuit. An order was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on May 23. The order describes several filing deadlines and procedural implications, which are mainly directives for attorneys involved in the case.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Redneck Rave back in Kentucky despite previous injuries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be mud pits and mayhem in Edmonson County this weekend with the Redneck Rave back in town. Organizer Justin Stowers, also known as country-rapper Justin Time, described the event as a “a week long party full of mud music and mayhem.”. “Friday...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Drowning In Taylor County

Investigation is underway after a person drowns near Green River Lake in Taylor County on Tuesday evening. According to Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, officials were called to reports of a person drowning near Wilson Creek in Campbellsville around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters located the callers, who told officials where...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Theft and Vandalism

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say someone stole a JCB skid steer from Corydon, Indiana, and used it to damage a fence and air conditioner at a Griffin Drive business on May 27, 2022. Police followed the skid steer tracks to a business on Ambassador Drive where video surveillance showed the skid steer had made several trips hauling shingles.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pain at the pump: when will gas prices go down in Bowling Green?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-In Bowling Green, gas prices are hovering around $4.79. Nationwide, the average is $5.01. “I think actually that gas prices are not gonna come down right now, I think they’re gonna get higher,” said WKU Assistant Professor of Finance Dr. Jonathan Handy. Prices forcing a lot...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Recovery effort continues Friday for remains of missing Caneyville woman

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are resuming recovery efforts for the remains of a Caneyville woman missing since June 2013. Joining in the search for the remains of Melvia Roarx, 28, on Friday are members of the Leitchfield Fire Department, as the sheriff’s office, bloodhounds and Caneyville Fire Department personnel continue to scour a specific area just outside of Caneyville.
CANEYVILLE, KY
historic-structures.com

Wigwam Village - Tee Pee Motel, Cave City Kentucky

A primary impact of the automobile was its broadening of the concepts of recreation and leisure. Unlike travel by train, for decades the most common means of long-distance transportation used by the majority of Americans, automobile motoring permitted the travel itself to be part of a vacation, not just the means of reaching a destination. In the early 1920s, "autocamping" became the rage and campgrounds sprang up all over the country. By the end of the decade, however, the camps' latrines, common showers and increasing patronage by itinerants brought about by the onset of the Depression had led to a loss of desirability to many motorists. The next step was the cabin or cottage camp, or the proto-motel.
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing playground equipment in Warren County. Authorities say the man stole the equipment from Clear Fork Baptist Church in Rockfield. He was seen driving a white Chevy Avalanche. If you...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man arrested in Morgantown on drug charges

A Leitchfield man has been arrested in Morgantown on drug charges. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, officers responded to the Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street “in reference to an individual with an active warrant.”. Upon arriving at the scene, Giles said officers located 54-year-old...
MORGANTOWN, KY

