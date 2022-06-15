ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

20 Years and Growing

By Editor
jpinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing an entrepreneur today is a risky proposition. But you can still find businesses that have stood the test of time and kept going. One such business is Parks Panel Processing and Manufacturing, Inc. The business is located in the heart of a little town called Summer Shade in...

www.jpinews.com

wnky.com

Local pharmacy kicks off grand opening following tornado repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local pharmacy celebrated today after recovering from tornado damage. Recently, the six month anniversary passed since the tornado affected Bowling Green. One of the businesses affected by it, Springhill Health Mart Pharmacy, had their grand opening this morning. The business celebrated within their newly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
jpinews.com

Heart over Hunger

Bar owners, community provide free meals to others. If you travel down Broadway Street in Cave City, you’ll soon discover a wide variety of unique establishments. Landers, an Irish Pub, is one of those. Opened in October of 2020 by Clyde and Ashlyn Hudson, Landers not only provides a...
CAVE CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Dates for 127 yard sale set

The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will soon be making its way through Russell County. This year’s yard sale, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama, will take place Aug. 4-7 and will go through Russell County along Highway 127. The 127 Yard Sale now covers 690 miles and includes...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Goodbye gender barriers; BG car wholesaler all women-lead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – America’s Auto Auction Bowling Green is unintentionally breaking gender barriers. While many men work in their fleet and sales departments, it just so happens their lot operations manager, office manager, controller, logistics manager and regional vice president are occupied by women. General manager Karol...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
jpinews.com

Lawsuit – Equine owners file

Horse owners Greg Turner, his daughter Brittany Turner, and their family-owned business, BG Stables, filed a lawsuit in the Barren County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13, against an abundance of county and city officials, including Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale and his wife, Shani, and Glasgow City Mayor Harold Armstrong.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Planned power outage today

South Kentucky RECC has a planned power outage today in Jamestown, beginning around 8 a.m. Areas affected will include E Highway 619, South Highway 1680, and Pleasant Hill Boat Dock. The outage will last about three hours as crews work to replace a pole.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WBKO

Redneck Rave back in Kentucky despite previous injuries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be mud pits and mayhem in Edmonson County this weekend with the Redneck Rave back in town. Organizer Justin Stowers, also known as country-rapper Justin Time, described the event as a “a week long party full of mud music and mayhem.”. “Friday...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people were hurt in an explosion in Kentucky Thursday afternoon. Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent says it happened at an oil well in the southeastern part of the County, outside Albany, near the intersection of Highways 696 and 1076. According to the Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Cub Run native pens novel based on Boone, frontier Kentucky

When Jeff Winstead was just a kid growing up in Cub Run, he admits never having really developed an interest in writing itself. But storytelling? Now, that was different. “As a kid, I’d see a movie or a television show and makeup stories in my head about what happened next, which I imagine a lot of people do,” Winstead said. “I just kept at it, and once I discovered comic books at around age twelve, the mechanics of storytelling were spinning and grinding in my head twenty-four hours a day.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Pain at the pump: when will gas prices go down in Bowling Green?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-In Bowling Green, gas prices are hovering around $4.79. Nationwide, the average is $5.01. “I think actually that gas prices are not gonna come down right now, I think they’re gonna get higher,” said WKU Assistant Professor of Finance Dr. Jonathan Handy. Prices forcing a lot...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
historic-structures.com

Wigwam Village - Tee Pee Motel, Cave City Kentucky

A primary impact of the automobile was its broadening of the concepts of recreation and leisure. Unlike travel by train, for decades the most common means of long-distance transportation used by the majority of Americans, automobile motoring permitted the travel itself to be part of a vacation, not just the means of reaching a destination. In the early 1920s, "autocamping" became the rage and campgrounds sprang up all over the country. By the end of the decade, however, the camps' latrines, common showers and increasing patronage by itinerants brought about by the onset of the Depression had led to a loss of desirability to many motorists. The next step was the cabin or cottage camp, or the proto-motel.
CAVE CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Explosion sends five to hospital in Clinton Co.

Fire and ambulance units from Clinton, Cumberland, Russell and Wayne counties responded to a fire that occurred in neighboring Clinton County on Thursday, according to WANY Radio. Clinton County 911 was notified at 10:50 a.m. of an explosion at a well being drilled on Hwy 1076, near Hwy 696. According...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Local Legends Play at Home

On Friday, May 27, The Kentucky Headhunters played 4th Friday on the Square in Downtown Glasgow accompanied by The Georgia Thunderbolts hailing from Rome, Georgia. The Georgia Thunderbolts have been touring with bands the likes The Kentucky Headhunters, Black Stone Cherry, and others, playing all over the country. The Georgia...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Barren County officials named in lawsuit involving seized horses

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale and other county officials are facing a lawsuit after a Christian County family claims their horses were illegally seized. According to court documents, Greg and Brittany Turner who operate BG stables, claim that several Barren county officials conspired to...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Drowning on Tuesday in nearby Green River Lake

A person drowned in Green River Lake in nearby Taylor County on Tuesday evening, according to Campbellsville Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of a person drowning near Wilson Creek on Green River Lake shortly before 5:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters obtained...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Judge sets deadlines in suit against city of Glasgow, officers

BOWLING GREEN — An Allen County man who died while in police custody in Glasgow is the subject of an ongoing federal lawsuit. An order was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on May 23. The order describes several filing deadlines and procedural implications, which are mainly directives for attorneys involved in the case.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Theft and Vandalism

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say someone stole a JCB skid steer from Corydon, Indiana, and used it to damage a fence and air conditioner at a Griffin Drive business on May 27, 2022. Police followed the skid steer tracks to a business on Ambassador Drive where video surveillance showed the skid steer had made several trips hauling shingles.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

