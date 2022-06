Lizzo has changed a lyric to one of her new songs after being accused of being an ableist, and The Game is scratching his head over why the move was made. The popstar has been catching heat for using the term "spazz" on her new song "GRRRLS," which dropped last week. On Monday (June 13), The Game weighed in on the drama under a Shade Room post about the topic.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO