Starting Friday, July 1, all of Delaware’s retail stores – except restaurants – will no longer provide plastic bags of any kind at checkouts. An updated plastic bag ban, passed by the Delaware General Assembly in 2021, expands the 2019 plastic bag ban to include all retail stores regardless of size, and bans the distribution or sale of all plastic film carryout bags. Previously, stores under 7,000 square feet with fewer than three Delaware locations were able to distribute plastic bags.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO