Portland’s landmark Central Library is getting a face-lift, and it’s going to take some time for the grande dame building to be fully ready to debut its new look. The building on SW 10th Avenue between and Yamhill and Taylor Streets will close to the public as of August 1, and stay that way through November 1. The biggest, most visible change in the works: new outdoor public spaces, including terraced seating areas at either side of the main entrance.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO