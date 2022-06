WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors in Wadsworth saved 44 trees on their street from the chopping block. Thom Mumaw was blindsided when the City of Wadsworth sent him a letter two weeks ago saying the trees were going to be cut down. The city said the trees had been damaging the sidewalks, but Mumaw said the problem can be fixed without tearing down the trees.

