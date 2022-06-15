ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Guests for the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert have been announced

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today (June 15), we heard about the special guests for the first Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, set for Wembley Stadium in London on September 3. This afternoon, we got notes on who will participate in the second show on September 27 in Los Angeles. That gig will feature...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Variety

12-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell to Join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley

Click here to read the full article. Nandi Bushell, the teen drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September. Hawkins died in March in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins’ friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert L.A.: Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and More

After announcing the lineup for the London Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family have now revealed the artists who will play the September 27 tribute show in Los Angeles. Performing at Inglewood’s Kia Forum are Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Foo Fighters announce star-studded lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Miley Cyrus, members of Queen, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage this fall in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters announced the all-star lineups for a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that will take place this September, in London and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Hawkins died a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Lollapalooza in April.The Inglewood concert is scheduled for Sept. 27, and the lineup includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singers Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Alanis Morrissette.Tickets go on sale Friday, and fans were instructed to sign up on the Foo Fighters website to receive ticketing links. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.
INGLEWOOD, CA
