Charlotte, NC

Wednesday Evening Forecast, June 15, 2022

fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high-pressure dome of heat and humidity resumes control...

www.fox46.com

fox46.com

Sensitive medical information is being shared to social media

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An online tracking tool used by many hospitals has been collecting health information from patients and sending it to Facebook. More than 30 hospitals are impacted, including Novant Health. The information released includes details about medical conditions and prescriptions. “It’s horrible,” said Benjamin Morris,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
fox46.com

1 injured after suspect fires gun at car in Gastonia: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.
GASTONIA, NC

