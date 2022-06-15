ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Man arrested after knife attack

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — On June 14, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report that a person had been stabbed. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded immediately to the area of 400 Whittier Street where they located the victim who had sustained injuries consistent with being struck with a...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Woman who allegedly ran over stranger set to go to trial

IDAHO FALLS -— A 39-year-old woman who allegedly ran over a man in a grocery store parking lot has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Brandi Morgan is set to go to trial on July 18 at 10 a.m. in Bonneville County in front of Judge Bruce Pickett. In May, Morgan entered a not-guilty plea to aggravated battery and for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman who pleaded guilty to drug possession, four misdemeanors sent on rider

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman arrested last August after crashing her SUV into a tree and fleeing the scene has been sent on a rider. Court records show Megan Renee Housel, 27, was given an underlying prison sentence of three to seven years by District Judge Javier Gabiola. She could still serve that time if she fails to complete the rider.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

One of two men tied to Cold Creek Fire is sentenced; another still missing

AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Documents provide new details in Pocatello drive-by shooting

POCATELLO — Newly filed court documents show that a Chubbuck man arrested Monday for a drive-by shooting in Pocatello fired four shots at a home. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has been charged with felonies for discharging a firearm at an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

Rigby man dies in rollover crash

A Rigby man died early Friday morning after his car rolled over on Campbell Road off of Highway 31. Juan Sandoval, 28, died from his injuries after being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies and an ambulance...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man dies after rollover crash in Bonneville County

SWAN VALLEY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left a local man dead. Emergency responders were called to the area of Campbell Road just off Idaho Highway 31 at around 9 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release. The...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police searching for missing and endangered teen

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Halle Snow Smith. The teen is around 5 feet tall, with brown eyes and blond hair, and she weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. Smith is believed to be with 19-year-old Joshua Benson....
REXBURG, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Just before 9 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Swan Valley Fire responded to the area of Campbell Road just off Highway 31 for a one vehicle rollover crash. Bystanders had reported the crash and were attempting first aid on the victim and only occupant of the vehicle until help could arrive. The victim, 28 year old Juan Sandoval of Rigby, was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) by Air Idaho Rescue. Sandoval succumbed to his injuries a few hours later at EIRMC. Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and believe alcohol was a factor. No further information is available at this time.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision with pickup near ISU

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Thursday evening in a collision with a pickup truck near Idaho State University that resulted in two city streets being shut down. The 6:11 p.m. crash occurred at the intersection of Alvin Ricken Drive and East Terry Street. The adult male motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of...
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Upper Valley Crime Log

11:04 p.m. 329 Highway 20 for a reckless driver. 6:07 p.m. Responded to an unwanted subject. Suspect was intoxicated and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries from a fall. June 2. 11:04 a.m. Responded to Twin Bridges for accident. They were moving a garage and kept it low...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
eastidahonews.com

Lanes reopen near Ucon after truck catches fire

UCON — A pick-up truck caught fire near the Ucon exit on U.S. Highway 20 on Friday, June 17. Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that they received a call around 1 p.m. about a vehicle fire. The 2006 Dodge Ram was in the westbound lane near milepost 314 when it experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire.
UCON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family devastated after Idaho Falls man dies following hit-and-run on Washington freeway

IDAHO FALLS — A local family is devastated after their loved one was hit and killed by a car while changing a tire in Vancouver, Washington. Jerry Bolland, 42, was on the side of Interstate 205 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 when the driver of an oncoming vehicle struck him and continued driving. Bolland was taken to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the other vehicle has not been found and there are no strong leads in the case, according to Lori Bolland Embree.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Missing Utah boy believed to be in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — A boy missing from his foster care home in Ogden, Utah is believed to be with his biological mother, who has ties to the Pocatello area. Omar Antone Lizarraga, 10, is believed to be with Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello Police trying to find missing woman

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman believed to be in Pocatello or the surrounding area. Hannah Roble has been missing since September, according to a Facebook post from the Pocatello Police Department. Roble is white, with blue eyes and long blond hair. She is 5’9″, wears...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy