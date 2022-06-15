Man arrested after knife attack

Just before 9 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Swan Valley Fire responded to the area of Campbell Road just off Highway 31 for a one vehicle rollover crash. Bystanders had reported the crash and were attempting first aid on the victim and only occupant of the vehicle until help could arrive. The victim, 28 year old Juan Sandoval of Rigby, was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) by Air Idaho Rescue. Sandoval succumbed to his injuries a few hours later at EIRMC. Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and believe alcohol was a factor. No further information is available at this time.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO