After winning the NFC West Division, the Los Angeles Rams carried that momentum into the postseason by winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams may have started a new trend because they traded away first round and second round picks last season in order to acquire QB Matthew Stafford, OLB Von Miller, and WR Odell Beckham, Jr. along with picks in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Why take a risk on a rookie when you can add an established star with future draft picks?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO