The Helena Senators and Billings Scarlets will play two games on Sunday but on Saturday they played just one and it went to the Senators by a score of 8-1. Helena, on the road for the Legion AA conference matchup, set the tone in the top of the first as an RBI triple from Hunter Wallis as well as an RBI single by Gavin Thennis made it 3-0 after the opening frame.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO