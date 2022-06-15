ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports over 60 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 61 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Tuesday.

Of those 61 new cases, 51 were added on Monday. The rest of the cases were reported throughout the month of June. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 28 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are two patients in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

Additionally, 46,499 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link .

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 36.8 14-day rate on Monday. These are only cases identified in areas served by Columbia Public Schools.

CPS reports that 20 district facilities (eight elementary schools, five middle schools, three high schools and four other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 24 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows 10 staff members at an elementary school, five staff members at middle schools, four staff members at the high school level and five staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported six district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are five out of 21 elementary schools and one high school have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are three elementary students and one high school with an active coronavirus case in the district. The district is reporting one case at the elementary school level is currently in quarantine.

Cole County reports 10 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county added two new cases on Monday and eight new cases on Tuesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in June

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,758 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Tuesday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports over 60 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Boone County releases mobility action plan to address poverty

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County presented the county's upward mobility plan during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.   The work focuses on three priorities in Boone County - early grade literacy, jobs, and fair and inclusive housing.  In May 2021, Boone County was selected to be one of eight counties nationwide to participate in this first-of-its-kind study.  The complete study The post Boone County releases mobility action plan to address poverty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
