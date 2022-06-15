ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

Police arrest man who allegedly stole pickup truck from Fort Kent parking lot

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent police arrested a St. Francis man they say stole a pickup truck from a Main Street parking lot in the town. Someone drove off in a 2005 Ford F-250 that was parked...

fiddleheadfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Man Seriously Injured After Hit by Vermont Trooper's Beanbag Round

An investigation is underway after Vermont police struck a man with a beanbag projectile following a response to a home in Newfane. A homeowner called Vermont State Police early Friday to report a guest in his home acting suspiciously, police said. Responding troopers found the man on the roof of the house. Police say that an unsuccessful attempt to de-escalate the situation led a trooper to fire a beanbag round.
NEWFANE, VT
CBS Boston

Fugitive from New Bedford, endangered children found after week on the run

NEW BEDFORD -- A man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child was caught in Connecticut after a week on the run, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced.New Bedford Police said 46-year-old Leon Mejia Vincente left the area with his two children after they issued an arrest warrant. He was found and arrested in Willimantic around 3 p.m. on Friday.His two children, a 17-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, were found with him. They are now in the care of Connecticut youth services.Police issued an arrest warrant for rape and assault charges on June 8. His daughter had last been seen on June 14, police said. 
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Saint Francis, ME
City
Fort Kent, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, May 9-15, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of May 9-15, including the following. GRAND ISLE — Tr. Desrosier spoke to first responders at the Grand Isle Fire Department regarding their responsibilities while responding to a scene, traffic safety at an incident, and other similar topics.
HOULTON, ME
KHON2

19-year-old dies after three-vehicle accident on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a fatal three-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning in South Kona was followed by the death of a 19-year-old Kailua-Kona man. Police said they were called to the accident at around 9:28 a.m. They said it happened south of the intersection of Old Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 180) and […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gardner
mynbc5.com

Vermont man shot with non-lethal round, falls from roof

NEWFANE, Vt. — A man was injured by a state trooper on Friday after he was hit with a less-than-lethal round and fell from a rooftop. Vermont State Police were called to a home in Newfane early Friday morning after a homeowner reported that a guest was acting irrationally and causing damage to his home.
NEWFANE, VT
WCAX

Quebec woman killed in motorcycle crash in Vermont

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a motorcyclist from Quebec was killed in a crash in St. Johnsbury. It happened on Route 5 just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say a group of motorcyclists was riding south when one of the bikers lost control. Another biker and...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Massachusetts man dies in I-91 crash

A tractor-trailer going the wrong way on I-91 scares drivers and sent troopers into action. Troopers who cover central Vermont will move from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin. Two arrested in federal drug investigation, Newport police searching for another. Updated: 6 hours ago. Newport Police are looking for...
NEWPORT, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Property Crime#Fort Kent Police
fallriverreporter.com

Active-duty Massachusetts police officer passes away, at least 4th active officer to die since April

Another active-duty police officer has passed away. The Brockton Police Department has announced that 49-year-old Lieutenant James Baroud has died. A member of the Brockton Police Department for 20 years, Lt. Baroud, worked his way up from patrol officer to Sergeant and then Lieutenant, and he has served as the Commanding Officer of the 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. shift for most of the last six years. Before joining Brockton Police, he spent five years as a police officer in the Town of Easton. Lt. Baroud also served our country with the United States Coast Guard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Open Letter to Maine Walkers About Crossing the Street

I really feel like this is basic knowledge and that I shouldn't have to remind you how important crosswalks are, but here we are. Now before you walk away (pun intended) hear me out, because I nearly had a heart attack on US-1 today. Let me start off by saying...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy