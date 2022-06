Click here to read the full article. As the automobile industry continues to steer toward autonomous driving and electrification, social media and virtual reality are fabricating a false sense of community. This combination has many worried that true car culture will soon be something only anthropologists study a century or two from now. It’s a dystopian future that collector Bruce Meyer fights with every fiber of his being. His latest salvo against automotive apathy is the 27th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance in Beverly Hills, Calif., which launches June 19 and is free to the public. The image of a young...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO