Naperville, IL

Centennial Park Skate Facility Public Input Meeting Set for June 29

napervilleparks.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville Park District will host a public input meeting from 6:00-7:00 pm. on Wednesday, June 29 at Centennial Skate Park, located at 500 West Jackson Ave. The District invites skaters and community members to view and comment on proposed...

napervilleparks.org

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

School board member responds to village outrage

During an intense Oswego Village Board meeting this week, trustees voiced their disappointment about comments made at the last Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting. Both sides are attempting to fix a student vehicle parking problem in the Prescott Mill subdivision adjacent to Oswego East High School. Despite...
OSWEGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Find a few things to do in Naperville thru June 30, 2022

Above / Located at 500 W. Jackson Avenue, Centennial Beach is open most days, weather permitting, from now through Labor Day. Hours of daily operation may vary. (PN Photo, June 17, 2022) For 17 days, June has been busting out all over and we aim to continue updating and spotlighting...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
WSPY NEWS

Village of Coal City Working Towards Silencing Train Horns

The Village of Coal City continues to work towards getting a quiet zone for trains. In an ongoing plight to establish a railroad quiet zone, the Village of Coal City’s municipal budget will cover costs for an engineering firm to perform a diagnostic review of several train crossings in town.
COAL CITY, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision

Another dramatic chapter in the ongoing saga of the improvement of Elder and Centennial beaches was told Thursday evening, when the landowner who entered into a property exchange agreement with the Winnetka Park Board publicly identified himself and spoke about what he’s willing — and not willing — to do to move the plans forward. […] The post Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Groundbreaking set for South Shore Line Double Track project

Federal, state and local officials will be on hand Monday to break ground on the much anticipated South Shore Double Track project. The $649 million project will add a second, 16.9-mile track next to the existing line between Gary and Michigan City. Plans for the Double Track project have been...
WSPY NEWS

Retiring Kendall County judge recognized

The first female state's attorney and judge in Kendall County was recognized by County Board Chairman Scott Gryder earlier this month. July 10 is being named Judge Melissa Barnhart Day in Kendall County. Judge Barnhart was first appointed to the bench in 2009 before the 23rd Judicial Circuit was established....
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette, and Glenview

For a change of pace from the city of Chicago, head north to the suburbs of Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette and Glenview. They have a mix of theater, art galleries, boutiques, architectural treasures and great restaurants. Glencoe, IL. This historic village from 1869, became popular with residents of Chicago in the...
WILMETTE, IL
News Break
Politics
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road work continues on State Road 2, 45th Ave.

The closure of State Road 2 in Porter County is moving to the next phase. As soon as Friday, the intersection with Horse Prairie Avenue/Smoke Road will mostly reopen, but the Indiana Department of Transportation says minor work will continue in the northeast corner. But State Road 2 will be...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
geneva.il.us

Kane County To Host Recycling Extravaganza

For those looking to declutter their homes, Kane County is hosting its annual recycling extravaganza Saturday, July 9 to help people safely dispose of those hard-to-recycle items. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kane County Branch Court office, 540 S....
GENEVA, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oswego, IL

Oswego is a fast-growing village approximately 45 miles west of Chicago. It's on the gorgeous banks of the Fox River and offers numerous parks with distinctive features. There are also various restaurant establishments worth visiting where you may appreciate and relish multiple cuisines. After restorations, the downtown is now a...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

One rescued from Fox River in Montgomery

The Oswego Fire Protection District rescued a person from the Fox River near the Route 30 Bridge in Montgomery just before seven Friday night. The fire department says a rapid deployment boat was used to locate, stabilize, and remove the patient from the water. The person who went into the...
MONTGOMERY, IL
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in Naperville! - Corporate Housing Rental

Fully Furnished Naperville Condominium Near Corporate, Food, Shopping, Entertainment, and More!. Since 2004, Naperville has been named to Money magazine’s “Best Places to Live” list 8 times. MoneyGeek also named Naperville the safest city in America in 2021. No matter what industry you are in, this Naperville...
NAPERVILLE, IL
qrockonline.com

Dawn has your Starset Tickets

Tues-Friday listen to the 4-o’clock 4-play in the afternoon with Dawn for your chance to win tickets to see Starset!. Starset’s Horizon 2022 tour at The Forge in Joliet on July 12th with special guests Red, Oni, and Divide the Fall!
JOLIET, IL

