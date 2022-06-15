Federal Funds Now Available to Help Washington State Communities Remove Fish Passage Barriers and Open Salmon Habitat

Solar power is evolving to suit the needs of our increasingly climactic times. Two tugboats hauled an enormous array of 12,000 solar panels to its mooring on Portugal's Alqueva reservoir in early May, according to a recent Reuters report. That's the equivalent of four soccer fields, and when it officially kicks into operation in July, it will be Europe's largest floating solar farm.

