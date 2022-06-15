ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Federal Funds Now Available to Help Washington State Communities Remove Fish Passage Barriers and Open Salmon Habitat

senate.gov
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, encouraged Washington state, counties, municipalities and Tribes to apply for $77 million in funding opportunities made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for fish barrier removal projects. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric...

www.cantwell.senate.gov

