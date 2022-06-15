ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ostafin named chief strategy officer at CVS

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health has named Violetta Ostafin executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective July 11. She will succeed Josh Flum, who is leaving the company at the end of June. Ostafin will lead strategy development across core businesses and identify new market opportunities and...

www.chaindrugreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

GroupM Nexus Enhances Its Media Transformation Through New Leadership Appointments

GroupM Nexus, WPP’s performance media investment group, has made new leadership appointments following its recent media agency mergers. Earlier this year WPP executed a collection of mergers amongst its media agencies, including the creation of GroupM Nexus, which brought together the digital and media services of GroupM Services, Xaxis, Finecast and Copilot, a proprietary AI technology.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Binance.US CEO tells employees the company is ‘growing faster than ever’

“Our funding round could not have come at a better time and we now have over $250 million in the bank (and at current burn rate we could go years before needing to raise again),” Shroder wrote in the message, which went out to Binance.US’s 400+ employees. The exchange is “growing faster than ever and hiring across 80+ positions” and Shroder fully expects its product/tech team to double this year, he added in the note.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Asos, Tecovas and Covectra CEOs, Levi’s Names SVP, Wayfair and A.K.A. Brands Tap VPs

Click here to read the full article. CEOs were appointed at Asos and Tecovas, and Levi Strauss named Amisha Jain SVP, managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAsos and Zara Are Trying to Make Fast Fashion SustainableDiesel Promotes Eraldo Poletto to Global CEOAllbirds, Asos Cap Off Nordstrom's Q1 ReboundBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Woonsocket#Aon Plc#Boston Consulting Group
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor’s Advice to Bitcoin Investors

During an interview on Wednesday (June 15), Michael J. Saylor, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nasdaq-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), talked about investing in Bitcoin. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it had “purchased 21,454 bitcoins at...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Chain.io nabs $11M in quest to create frictionless supply chain

The last several years have proven how resilient the supply chain is, but also how fragile. The supply chain, as the global economy has learned, is only as good as the information contained within it, and the ability to share that information across platforms, partners and customers. Chain.io was founded...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
CNN

Silicon Valley braces for the good times to end

For much of the past two decades, the ethos of Silicon Valley was largely defined by Facebook's former motto: "move fast and break things." But in a sudden and dizzying shift, the current mood in the tech sector could perhaps best be described with a far more restrained mantra: "cut costs and try to survive."
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Even/Odd, Starcom, Viant & More

The week wouldn’t be complete without another installation of spinning door roster updates. This time, we have a full highlight reel of companies preparing for expansion and innovation at their companies and in their service offerings. Alkemy X. Alkemy X welcomed Ben Benedetti as its vice president of business...
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

75% of U.S. Retail Organizations Plan To Accept Crypto Within 2 Years, Says Deloitte

Multinational professional services company Deloitte has published survey data showing that nearly 75% of U.S. retailers intend to accept crypto payments within the next two years. According to a report (titled “Merchants getting ready crypto”) prepared and published by Deloitte (in collaboration with PayPal), the market is preparing itself to...
RETAIL
WWD

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in Allyson Felix’s Saysh Brand

Click here to read the full article. Saysh, the community-focused lifestyle brand cofounded by Olympic track legend Allyson Felix, has secured its series A funding with $8 million. As reported by WWD last month, that final infusion has been led by Iris Ventures with some participation by Redpoint Ventures. One interesting addition is that this round was also led by Gap Inc.’s Athleta division. Gap and Athleta have made a $1 million investment in the series A round. As part of the investment, Gap Inc. has taken a 2 percent equity stake in Saysh, according to a company spokeswoman. In addition,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Coinbase layoffs raise alarms about another dotcom crash, but LinkedIn tells a different story

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Another loss slammed the crypto industry today when Coinbase announced that it’s laying off about 1,100 employees in response to a volatile crypto market. The crypto giant plans to reduce its workforce by 18% after coming out of a long winter in which crypto value hemorrhaged.
MARKETS
pymnts

Cross River Bank Hires Crypto Compliance Chief From Robinhood

Former Robinhood executive Benjamin Melnicki is joining Cross River Bank, a New Jersey community bank catering to FinTechs, as the chief compliance officer (CCO) for its cryptocurrency team, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (June 17). Robinhood’s former CCO for crypto, Melnicki left in December and joined Cross River...
FORT LEE, NJ
geekwire.com

An executive assistant for every worker: Startup’s AI takes meeting notes, follows up on email, and more

While Siri and Alexa are busy getting you the day’s weather forecast or tracking down the name of the capital of some distant country, Xena has work to do. The newest name on the conversational artificial intelligence landscape isn’t a voice-activated assistant like those employed by Amazon and Apple. But Xena will chat with employees and handle a number of tasks that can bog workers down on the job.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Navigating The Unexpected: Developing A Long-Term Treasury And Trade Risk Strategy

The role of the corporate treasurer has evolved to include long-term risk management. Navigating The Unexpected Playbook, a PYMNTS and Citi collaboration, presents a blueprint for how treasurers seeking to support their organizations’ growth strategies can plan to manage risk exposure, support growth and implement digital innovations. Inside the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Treasury Intelligence Solutions Adds Forecasting Services with Cashforce Acquisition

Enterprise payment platform Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) acquired artificial intelligence-powered cash management and forecasting company Cashforce, integrating cloud solutions into TIS’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payments platform, according to a Thursday (June 16) press release. The new offering will bring together cash management, global payments and fraud mitigation along with streamlined...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

ShipBob announces integration with customer platform Klaviyo

Omnichannel fulfillment platform ShipBob has announced an integration with customer platform Klaviyo. The direct integration will give joint customers of the companies a unified post-purchase and shipping experience, ShipBob said. Klaviyo’s platform collect all of a company’s customer data as it is updated in real time and makes that information...
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

Discussing Crypto Payments with Request Finance Co-Founder and CEO, Christophe Lassuyt

Request Finance has been building a platform to simplify crypto payments for companies. Request Finance alone has processed over $200m in enterprise crypto payments. Globally, the volume of cryptocurrency transactions grew to $15.8 trillion in 2021, up 567% from 2020. But mainstream adoption of crypto for payments is not a question of if, but when and how, says Christophe Lassuyt. He says it is possible for fiat and crypto payment systems to co-exist in the long run.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy