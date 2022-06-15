Ostafin named chief strategy officer at CVS

Click here to read the full article. CEOs were appointed at Asos and Tecovas, and Levi Strauss named Amisha Jain SVP, managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAsos and Zara Are Trying to Make Fast Fashion SustainableDiesel Promotes Eraldo Poletto to Global CEOAllbirds, Asos Cap Off Nordstrom's Q1 ReboundBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO