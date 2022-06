Playing out-of-state competition was a welcome change of pace for a pair of local American Legion baseball programs. The Ridgeline Wolverines and Green Canyon Huskers are both currently competing in out-of-state tournaments, and both have fared well so far. Ridgeline followed up Wednesday’s 10-0 victory over the Idaho Falls Mayhem by winning two of its next three games at Pocatello’s Wood Bat Tournament, while Green Canyon reigned supreme in two of its first three games at a tourney in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO