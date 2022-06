PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the school year comes to an end, we must also say goodbye to some of our favorite mascots. In this installment of Focusing on the Future, Wakisha Bailey introduces us to a student who overcame some of his own challenges by bringing joy to others. The Martin Luther King High School cougar mascot is the most recognizable face in the school. He doesn’t have to say much to get students dancing. Or posing for a selfie. But for some teachers like PennySue Gold-Laster, behind the fierce cougar is a gentle, kind student, Paul Anderson. “I like to high five and cheer...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO