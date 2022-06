Chris Hemsworth has revealed he had one condition when it came to starring in Thor: Love and Thunder.The Australian actor, who can currently be seen in Netflix film Spiderhead, will play the superhero character once again in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release.It will be his fourth standalone film after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).According to Hemsworth, though, he would have considered saying no to the new film if it hadn’t been for Ragnarok director Taika Waititi deciding to return.“I don't know that I would've done another if Taika hadn't said yes,...

MOVIES ・ 55 MINUTES AGO