ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail

By Patrick Smith
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

In Illinois, the state's child welfare agency is one of the entities in charge of what happens to kids and teens charged in crimes. But some youth are staying locked up in jail for weeks or months after they should have been released. That's because the agency can't find a better...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

A secret abortion shaped the rest of these two sisters' lives

Tennessee is one of several states with a so-called trigger law on the books. It would effectively outlaw abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. That would reduce the options available to pregnant people. WPLN's Paige Pfleger has the story of two sisters, years apart, who each got pregnant during their teenage years. They ended up taking different paths, with profound effects on their later lives.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Society
Connecticut Public

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Where are all the gun violence protestors?

Last weekend, from the east coast to the west coast and here in Connecticut, tens of thousands of people protested against gun violence in the wake of our latest spate of mass shooting murders. And yet, last weekend’s protests happened weeks after the shootings in Uvalde, Texas and in Buffalo,...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
Connecticut Public

U.S. Census approves Connecticut request for nine planning regions, but opinions differ on the impact

Connecticut abolished its county government in 1960, making it difficult to get regional census data for the state. Now, the U.S. Census Bureau has approved a request by Connecticut to use the state’s nine planning regions as county-equivalents. Some observers said the move would enable the state to access more federal funds. Others warned that it might be unworkable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy