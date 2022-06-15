ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

YMCA to celebrate Juneteenth, branch expansion

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
 3 days ago
Expansion plans for the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA, shown in this rendering, include a new lobby and entrance, renovated classrooms, new child watch and teen center, a raised indoor track and a renovated fitness center. SPECIAL | ARCHITECTURE UNLIMITED

HIGH POINT — The Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA plans to hold a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday in conjunction with a groundbreaking ceremony for the branch’s planned renovation and expansion.

The Juneteenth celebration will be 2-5 p.m. and will include food trucks, vendors and music. Admission is free.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 2 p.m.

The YMCA of High Point plans to invest more than $4.4 million in expansion of the main facility and the adjacent child care center. A fundraising campaign recently crossed the $4 million mark, with High Point University and The Congdon Family Foundation leading the way, Lynn Lomax, CEO of the YMCA of High Point, said in a press release.

“The Chavis Y has made a significant impact in the local community through our five-star licensed day care center, teen programs, youth sports leagues, healthy living initiatives and community partnerships,” she said. “We are excited to take the next step in serving the community through improved and expanded facilities and enhanced programs.”

Named for the first African American from High Point killed in World War II, the Chavis YMCA has been a connecting point for the community despite having been moved five times in its 75-year history.

The first step in the expansion project was the close of the sale of the facility from the High Point Housing Authority to the YMCA of High Point.

Within the past week, the Chavis Y main facility closed to the public as demolition began.

During construction, child care, day camp and teen programs will continue to operate.

The branch serves more than 130 children per week in summer day camp and nearly 50 children newborn to age 5 in its child care. In 2018, the Y began offering free teen memberships and now engages 90 teens in leadership opportunities, collaborative programming and developmental activities. The branch also is a well-known gathering place for neighborhood groups, local agencies and local churches.

Carlvena Foster, executive director of the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA Branch for more than 20 years says, “The Chavis Y has been a pillar in the High Point Community for 79 years. I am so very proud of the impact we are able to make in the lives of families we have served and will continue to serve for years to come in an updated facility that we can truly call home.”

