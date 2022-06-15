Emerald Ash Borer Treatments Continue This Summer

Ralph Zentz, Senior Urban Forester, 970-221-6302, rzentz@fcgov.com, Website: fcgov.com/forestry

The presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive pest affecting ash trees, was confirmed in Fort Collins in May of 2020. The City’s Forestry Division began EAB preparations soon after its detection in the United States in 2003. Staff conducted multiple inventories of the City’s ash tree population and began removing and replacing those in poor condition. Non-ash trees were shadow planted as space allowed.

2,100 strategically selected, City-owned ash trees will be treated on a three-year rotation. Trees north of Mulberry St. were treated in 2021. Trees south of Mulberry St. and north of Drake Rd. are set to be treated this year.

Community members are encouraged to develop their own treatment plan now, as EAB will continue to spread throughout the region. Determine if your property has ash trees, evaluate tree health conditions and assess the costs of removal, replacement, or treatment.

More information and resources are available at fcgov.com/eab.