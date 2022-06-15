ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Ash Borer Treatments Continue This Summer

 3 days ago
  • Ralph Zentz, Senior Urban Forester, 970-221-6302, rzentz@fcgov.com, Website: fcgov.com/forestry

The presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive pest affecting ash trees, was confirmed in Fort Collins in May of 2020. The City’s Forestry Division began EAB preparations soon after its detection in the United States in 2003. Staff conducted multiple inventories of the City’s ash tree population and began removing and replacing those in poor condition. Non-ash trees were shadow planted as space allowed.

2,100 strategically selected, City-owned ash trees will be treated on a three-year rotation. Trees north of Mulberry St. were treated in 2021. Trees south of Mulberry St. and north of Drake Rd. are set to be treated this year.

Community members are encouraged to develop their own treatment plan now, as EAB will continue to spread throughout the region. Determine if your property has ash trees, evaluate tree health conditions and assess the costs of removal, replacement, or treatment.

More information and resources are available at fcgov.com/eab.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

