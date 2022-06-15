ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals’ Burrow embraces ‘normal’ offseason

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFjbR_0gC0RMFh00

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is entering his third season in the NFL.

However, this is his first reasonably normal offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

He’s not taking it for granted.

Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, entered the league amid the uncertainty and chaos of the pandemic. A serious knee injury in the 10th game of that rookie season required surgery, and his rehab continued even as the 2021 season got underway.

So the 25-year-old Burrow is healthy for offseason team workouts for the first time, shedding the brace he wore on his repaired left knee all of last season when he improbably took the Bengals to a Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

“I’ve just been able to focus on the entirety of myself, weight room and conditioning, on field, throwing, mechanics, all of it, not really focusing on the knee,” Burrow said Tuesday after a sweltering practice at Paul Brown Stadium, the first of three sessions that will wrap up team activities until the start of training camp in late July.

“I’m just getting stronger, body is getting more connected, moving more efficiently, the whole nine yards,” he said.

Coach Zac Taylor appreciates the head start the Bengals are getting this time with Burrow at full speed and knowing he can map out the preseason with his starting quarterback ready.

“I know that was something he mentioned months ago was looking forward to being healthy for spring and having a real spring,” Taylor said. “I think he just continues to raise the standard of what we expect. He is certainly a leader of the offense and this team and he holds himself to a very high standard and expects those around him to raise their standards as well.”

Burrow was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, and the Bengals acted quickly during free agency, signing veterans Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La’el Collins to help try to keep their franchise QB upright more often. Cappa is recovering from a core muscle injury, but Taylor said he is confident Cincinnati’s new center will be healthy by the start of training camp.

“The biggest thing is just getting the chemistry back with the receivers, obviously, but getting that relationship built back up in the locker room,” Burrow said. “We got some new faces in there, and so you’ve got to kind of start from the ground up every year and build that relationship throughout the locker room. Every year you have 15 to 20 new faces with all the rookies and free agents that you bring in. So just building that team cohesiveness played a big part in our success last year.”

The Bengals started slow in 2021, and Burrow admittedly didn’t feel fully confident of his left knee until about the halfway point.

Cincinnati came on late, won the AFC North with a 10-7 record and then pulled out playoff wins over the Raiders, Titans and Chiefs. The subpar offensive line was manhandled in a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Taylor, who was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons as Bengals head coach, knows how difficult it is to get a team to the Super Bowl, but the journey seems more manageable behind Burrow, who is feeling good and is, as always, tremendously confident.

“You want a guy who’s really got the mental makeup of exactly what you want from your quarterback,” Taylor said. “We have extremely high expectations for Joe, but I don’t think anyone has higher expectations than he has for himself. He’s played for championships now at every level, and that’s what you want driving your ship.”

ALL SIGNED

The Bengals on Tuesday signed offensive lineman Cordell Volson, the last of their 2022 draft picks to sign. Volson, a fourth-round pick, was a two-time team captain at North Dakota State University and played in a school-record 65 games for the Bison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

NFL pushing for ‘significant’ suspension for Deshaun Watson: Reports

(WJW) – The NFL is pushing for a “significant” suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to the active civil lawsuits against him, according to reports from The Washington Post. Watson faces 24 civil lawsuits from massage therapists who allege sexual misconduct. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Former Alabama police officer dead in jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
Cincy Jungle

Kwamie Lassiter II making a name for himself at Bengals OTAs

The heat is here, and it isn’t slowing down OTAs for the Cincinnati Bengals. The majority of the team is in town, getting some work in on the practice field and looking to build off of last season’s magical ride. While there aren’t reports of anyone blowing you out of the water in shorts and jerseys, one player has stood out.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (6/17): Cincinnati’s skill player group ranks No. 1

Without considering quarterback or O-line, here are Ted Nguyen's 10 best groups of skill players (WR, TE, RB, FB). Bengals tight ends coach James Casey and his prized free agent Hayden Hurst have bonded as quickly as one of their 96 mile-per-hour heaters they could never cool in the unforgiving catacombs of baseball’s low minor leagues.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
WDTN

Man charged after police find cocaine, meth in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is being held on drug-related charges after police found cocaine and methamphetamine during a search in Miami County. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said officers went to the 700 block of Boal Avenue and the 1000 block of Eleanor Avenue to execute search warrants Tuesday. The following items […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Rams#Titans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Columbus man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

"He was on 315, passing Goodall, going south and all he really can say is that a car in front of him swerved left to get out of the way, and a rock the size of a football, cement rock came through his windshield, and it hit him directly in the face," Tippy said.
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy