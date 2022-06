In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued final Permit to Operate for Bullock Farms LLC. The final Permit may be appealed. The notice of Appeal and the filing fee as may be required must be sent to: The Environmental Review Appeals Commission (ERAC), 30 E. Broad Street, 4th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215, (614-466-8950) by 5:00 PM on July 18, 2022. Questions regarding the appeal process may be directed to ERAC. A copy of the appeal must be served on the director of agriculture within three days after filing the appeal with ERAC. – end.

DANVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO