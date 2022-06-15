ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat & humidity returns for Thursday

By Darby Bybee
KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the combination...

www.4029tv.com

Related
CNN

Heat dome bakes Southeast

A heat dome will contribute to record-breaking temperatures across the nation meanwhile, we are tracking a risk of severe storms for Southeast and Plains. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heat wave keeps its sticky grip on Midwest and South

The swimming season kicked into high gear early in a large swath of the U.S., as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond on Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country's population.The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday.The heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.Meteorologists warned...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Temperatures to fall after heatwave, forecasters say

Temperatures are predicted to drop by nearly 15C in some parts of the UK after the hottest day of the year so far.The Met Office has said the Midlands may see temperatures fall to 15C after seeing highs of 29C on Friday as well as some rain after gusts of hot continental air swept across the UK.As a result of an influx of cooler Atlantic air, the mercury is predicted to drop across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the majority of England.It will be a rather muggy start in the far south and southeast Saturday morning, but feeling fresher than...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Hot and humid Father’s Day weather

A Heat Advisory is in effect for today with feels-like temperatures reaching 112 degrees. “An upper disturbance is what helped trigger scattered showers and storms today, but that didn’t prevent MSY from tying the record of 97°!…
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave affects 100m Americans amid record-breaking temperatures

More than 100m Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures soared to record highs amid a heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.Until midweek, as many as 107.5m people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from Kansas to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin, and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Daily temperatures records had been tied in Chicago and broken in both Nashville and Toledo by the afternoon, NWS tweeted. Several areas were expecting "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", added the NWS, issuing excessive heat...
ENVIRONMENT

