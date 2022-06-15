Man hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Ogden

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday evening. The investigation began shortly after 8 p.m. when SLCPD received information about a crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevy Malibu at 1700 S 700 E. Upon arriving on scene, officers found a […]
SALT LAKE CITY — This morning at 7:30 a.m. a fatal crash south of Moab occurred, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, DPS. DPS said a Ram pickup truck crossed the centerline going southbound, on SR-191 milepost 114, and hit a Ford pickup heading northbound near Moab.
LAYTON, Utah – Fire crews responded to a fire that damaged two homes in Layton Saturday morning. According to Layton City Fire, an RV caught on fire, and the flames spread to two nearby homes around 2:15 a.m. Fire crews took down the fire within 45-minutes of arriving. Total...
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police say a body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Friday. Detectives are investigating after a man came across the dead body around 5:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked into the Rainbow Gardens shopping area and revealed that he had found a body. Ogden Police are not […]
LAYTON, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to reports of flames coming from a parked RV early Saturday morning, and ended up battling a blaze that spread to two houses and two additional vehicles. Crews were called to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday,...
SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at 1700 S. 700 East in Salt Lake City on Friday night. Salt Lake police tweeted just before 9:20 p.m. that their major crash team responded to a collision between a motorcyclist and vehicle and that paramedics had taken the injured person to the hospital in critical condition.
OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found near the mouth of Ogden Canyon Friday evening. “We’re investigating a death there, is about all I have at this time,” Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. John Cox said Friday night. “Our detectives are at the scene.”
OGDEN, Utah – The number of traffic fatalities in Utah marked a nearly 20-year high in 2021. When looking at the number of deadly crashes over the past several years, KSL TV discovered Ogden has more than any other city in the state. Since January 2018, 1,250 people have...
OGDEN, Utah – Ogden police are investigating a dead body found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon Saturday afternoon. Ogden police Lt. Michael Rounkles told KSL TV that there are currently no “signs of foul play.”. This incident is still under investigation by police and had no other...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash went up in flames, leaving one person hospitalized in Salt Lake County on Friday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened near 400 south 900 west. UHP says the truck driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say the 400 […]
SALT LAKE CITY – On Saturday afternoon, two separate second alarm fires were called in the Salt Lake area. According to Salt Lake City Fire Captain Shaun Mumedy, the first fire was a possible shed fire that spread to nearby a house, trees, and power lines at 1100 South 900 West around 2:56 p.m.
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – An RV fire that occurred in west Layton on June 18 has caused roughly $1,000,000 in damage. Layton City Fire Department (LCFD) reports that crews received multiple calls regarding flames that were coming from an RV at 2:15 p.m. The RV fire spread to two homes in west Layton, creating significant […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department (SLCFD) has reported a structure fire on the afternoon of June 18. According to SLCFD, the fire is currently affecting the area of 1181 South 900 West. This incident has been reported as a second alarm fire, suggesting an increase in possible damage and […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The morning commute for some might have been a little more congested than usual Wednesday on Salt Lake County’s busy west side. That’s because Utah Highway Patrol motorcycle cops and West Jordan Police patrol cruisers enjoyed an unannounced...
SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Casey Bokslag left his home two weeks ago and was never seen again. Surveillance video captured Bokslag leaving his apartment on West Temple in South Salt Lake. But that was the last image of him. No one has seen the 29-year old since that day on June 6. “He was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man on the run from police for nine months for allegedly killing an unarmed elderly West Valley man whom he had never met, has been captured. West Valley police confirmed that Noel Munoz Lopez, 34, of Kearns, has been arrested in Mexico. Farrell Bartschi,...
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in West Valley City Friday, which nearly destroyed a home. The fire happened in the area of 3400 W and 2600 S around 5:40 p.m. A car was also destroyed. Officials say this was a two-alarm fire because of the high winds […]
LEHI, Utah — A wanted fugitive rammed two police cars Wednesday after a sheriff’s deputy spotted and recognized him driving tried to make traffic stop. He and a passenger were eventually hauled out of the car where several illegal drugs were discovered. According to a release from the...
Comments / 0