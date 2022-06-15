ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything in the Apex Legends Mobile Cold Snap battle pass

By Emily Morrow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first major content update for Apex Legends Mobile is a chilly one. The Cold Snap event plants the Climatizer town takeover on World’s Edge, introduces the new Shotguns and Snipers limited-time mode, and adds Loba to the game’s playable roster. There’s enough content that new and returning players alike will...

ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
Diablo Immortal Just Crossed An Unfortunate Milestone

In retrospect, it's quite possible the "Diablo Immortal" was always doomed to fail. However, no one could have anticipated that the game would end up making Blizzard history for some of the worst reasons. Announced back at BlizzCon 2018, the mobile-only game was immediately met with resistance and backlash from...
Diablo 4 Is Already Distancing Itself From Diablo Immortal

"Diablo Immortal" has been all over the news, and not for the reasons Blizzard Entertainment probably wanted it to. While the gameplay itself has been met with mostly decent marks, the pay-to-win style microtransactions of "Diablo Immortal" have caused an outcry from the franchise's hardcore fanbase, leading to the game passing an unfortunate milestone and receiving some of the lowest scores in Blizzard's history. One calculation concluded that in order to fully upgrade one's character in the game once hitting a "level cap," it would cost players upwards of $110,000 to achieve that feat. Needless to say, this revelation has muddied virtually every discussion as it relates to "Diablo Immortal," a game that was already controversial due to it originally being a mobile-exclusive as opposed to a AAA release on a more traditional platform such as the PC (though this would be later rectified).
Evil Geniuses claim another surprise VCT victory, this time over Ghost Gaming

On the first day of the North American VCT Playoffs for Stage Two, Evil Genuises surprised again by taking their first VALORANT playoff match 2-0 over Ghost Gaming. Map one took the teams to Ghost’s pick of Breeze, where the team had an 18-game undefeated streak prior to tonight. Unfortunately for Ghost, EG continuously disrupted their rhythm and they were never able to execute concrete setups on attack.
When does Pearl release in VALORANT?

A new VALORANT map is just around the corner, featuring a new, watery world for players to explore. Recently, VALORANT has made multiple references to its newest setting, with pictures and videos of an underwater city permeating the game’s social accounts. The city features significant Portuguese influence, and the...
Everything to know about the Ascendant rank in VALORANT

VALORANT Episode Five will be introducing a new rank between Diamond and Immortal titled Ascendant. The Ascendant rank was revealed during the developer live stream ahead of Episode five’s release and will put a wedge between the former high ELO ranks. Riot Games has attempted to adjust the ranking at the top of the ladder with leaderboards and move the Immortal rank from having tiers to not having tiers as an attempt to fix the distribution.
When is Split returning to the VALORANT map pool rotation?

With the eighth VALORANT map, Pearl, arriving at the start of Episode Five on June 22, Riot Games is capping the game’s competitive map pool at seven. With that in mind, the team has decided to remove Split from the active map pool. On the esports side, Split will...
The rarest Ash skins in Apex Legends

Ash has joined the Apex Games, and she hasn’t come to play. The incisive instigator first appeared in Apex Legends as the commentator of Arenas. Several seasons later, she was added to the game as a playable character, but that doesn’t mean she relinquished her spot as the Arenas master. If anything, her knowledge of legends’ locations and their strategies makes her that much more dangerous.
How to claim Gibraltar Prime Gaming bundle in Apex Legends

A new Prime Gaming bundle has just been unleashed for the Apex Legends community, this time centering around everyone’s favorite tank, Gibraltar. Prime Gaming bundles are essentially free content for those who are Amazon Prime members. The bundles are released for a wide variety of games and can be claimed by anyone who’s an Amazon Prime member and has an active Twitch/game-specific account. Apex is one of the longest-running titles associated with the Prime Gaming promotion.
When does Apex’s Awakening event start?

Apex Legends fans have plenty to look forward to with the new Awakening event—especially if they’re Lifeline fans. The battle royale’s Awakening event will bring a host of new additions, including a Lifeline town takeover, the return of Control, and even an Heirloom for Valkyrie. Fans have...
How to boost Into a Runaway Boulder in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite chapter three, season three, introduced a new battle pass, many map changes, and vehicles. Ballers are back for this season, and if you haven’t given them a spin around the map, you’ll need to do so to complete the challenges of this week. Players need to boost...
What are Mythic skins in Overwatch 2?

The Oct. 4 release of Overwatch 2 is bringing with it new heroes, maps, and plenty of new cosmetics for players to collect. Among these cosmetics is a new tier of skins, Mythic skins, set to give players more control over how they customize their heroes. Mythic skins are a...
Does Overwatch 2 have cross-progression?

The move to Overwatch 2 in October is bringing numerous changes to Blizzard’s hero-based shooter, including the way that players interact with one another across platforms. During a reveal event today, Blizzard detailed various things the free-to-play game will have for its full spectrum of consoles. The game will be playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
How long is a competitive season in Overwatch 2?

With the official launch of Overwatch 2 in October, Blizzard is revamping numerous aspects of the game, including its competitive ladder and season structure. During a reveal event for the game, Blizzard detailed changes that are set for the game’s seasonal model that will include updates every nine weeks and follow the free-to-play battle pass structure that was popularized by the battle royale genre and has since become commonplace in other games.
