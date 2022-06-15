ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

When does the 2022 Steam Summer Sale start?

By Michael Kelly
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

The Steam Summer Sale is perhaps the biggest and most notable sale that Steam offers each year to its users. With countless indie and Triple-A titles going on sale in mid-to-late-June annually, gamers tend to line up in pursuit of...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

When does PvE release in Overwatch 2?

While June 16’s Overwatch 2 reveal event focused mostly on the changes and upgrades coming to the franchise’s well-known PvP action, the development team at Blizzard also shared some updates on when players can expect the promised PvE mode. Fans have been clamoring for a cooperative PvE experience ever since short PvE segments were included in Overwatch‘s Archives events.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Everything to know about the Ascendant rank in VALORANT

VALORANT Episode Five will be introducing a new rank between Diamond and Immortal titled Ascendant. The Ascendant rank was revealed during the developer live stream ahead of Episode five’s release and will put a wedge between the former high ELO ranks. Riot Games has attempted to adjust the ranking at the top of the ladder with leaderboards and move the Immortal rank from having tiers to not having tiers as an attempt to fix the distribution.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Dragon’s Dogma 2 release?

Capcom continues to fill out its lineup of projects, revealing Dragon’s Dogma 2 is officially in development as part of the franchise’s 10th anniversary celebration. The reveal was shared by series director Hideaki Itsuno after he and long-time development partners Daigo Ikeno and Kenichi Suzuki talked about the history of the franchise and how the original team developed it during a shift within Capcom.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to claim Gibraltar Prime Gaming bundle in Apex Legends

A new Prime Gaming bundle has just been unleashed for the Apex Legends community, this time centering around everyone’s favorite tank, Gibraltar. Prime Gaming bundles are essentially free content for those who are Amazon Prime members. The bundles are released for a wide variety of games and can be claimed by anyone who’s an Amazon Prime member and has an active Twitch/game-specific account. Apex is one of the longest-running titles associated with the Prime Gaming promotion.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Points#Ct#Triple A#Video Game#The Steam Summer Sale
dotesports.com

Who is the next tank coming to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 finally has a beta release date and the game is coming to fans on Oct. 4. With the release, players will get their hands on three new heroes, one of which is a tank. The next tank hero coming to Overwatch 2 is Odessa “Dez” Stone, also known...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Pearl release in VALORANT?

A new VALORANT map is just around the corner, featuring a new, watery world for players to explore. Recently, VALORANT has made multiple references to its newest setting, with pictures and videos of an underwater city permeating the game’s social accounts. The city features significant Portuguese influence, and the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The rarest Ash skins in Apex Legends

Ash has joined the Apex Games, and she hasn’t come to play. The incisive instigator first appeared in Apex Legends as the commentator of Arenas. Several seasons later, she was added to the game as a playable character, but that doesn’t mean she relinquished her spot as the Arenas master. If anything, her knowledge of legends’ locations and their strategies makes her that much more dangerous.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

How to boost Into a Runaway Boulder in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite chapter three, season three, introduced a new battle pass, many map changes, and vehicles. Ballers are back for this season, and if you haven’t given them a spin around the map, you’ll need to do so to complete the challenges of this week. Players need to boost...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How long is a competitive season in Overwatch 2?

With the official launch of Overwatch 2 in October, Blizzard is revamping numerous aspects of the game, including its competitive ladder and season structure. During a reveal event for the game, Blizzard detailed changes that are set for the game’s seasonal model that will include updates every nine weeks and follow the free-to-play battle pass structure that was popularized by the battle royale genre and has since become commonplace in other games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act One

Find your swim trunks and scuba gear, agents. VALORANT Episode Five, Act One is taking you down into the depths with a new map called Pearl, along with a new battle pass to grind during your climb to new ranks. Riot Games producer Laura Baltzer says this new battle pass’...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis be released on console?

During the 25th anniversary stream for Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix showed players that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be coming to Android and iOS devices, and the impressive graphics during some parts of the trailer have fans wondering if it will ever be released elsewhere. Final Fantasy VII...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex pros with COVID may be barred from playing in ALGS Championship, players say

One of the major stories that emerged from the Apex Legends Global Series Stockholm LAN earlier this year was the COVID-19 protocol put into place for players. At that event, no one who tested positive for COVID was allowed to play and several teams had to field substitutes, while at least one team was forced to play the entire tournament as a duo.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All of the new skins arriving with Apex’s Awakening collection event

Get your wallets ready, Apex Legends fans. A new collection event is right around the corner and it’s chock-full of cosmetics players can unlock. Respawn Entertainment unveiled the new Awakening collection event today and it’s scheduled to arrive in the battle royale on June 21. Like previous collection events, the Awakening event will feature 24 cosmetic items that players can unlock for 2,400 Crafting Metals or 1,800 Apex Coins.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will Overwatch 2 have loot boxes?

Overwatch 2 is an upcoming first-person shooter game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment and is the sequel to the highly acclaimed Overwatch. The game features some welcome changes such as revamps to its PvP system by reducing team sizes to five while also adding new co-op features. Overwatch 2...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Respawn dials back Apex Legends season 13 ranked changes in Awakening event

After weeks of a divided player base over the sweeping changes made to Apex Legends’ ranked mode in season 13, Respawn is making more tweaks to the ranked mode. Coming to the game alongside the Awakening collection event, these changes seem to be geared toward making ranked feel a little less punishing for the vast majority of players.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sources: CLG look to enter male VALORANT and apply for partnership

North American organization CLG is set to enter VALORANT in the coming months following its application to compete in the partnered league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. CLG has a long-standing history with VALORANT developer Riot Games from its time in the LCS, the franchised North American League...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release?

Square Enix rang in Final Fantasy VII’s 25th anniversary by giving fans exactly what they wanted: the first look at FFVII Remake Part 2, revealing some details about the game and its new name—Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. While we didn’t see anything beyond what looks like a few...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT Maps List | All Maps in the game

VALORANT’s map pool has consistently grown since its release, giving players new areas to explore and master with each agent. Maps like Breeze offer long sightlines suited for Operators or rifles, while other maps like Split feature claustrophobic hallways with close-quarter combat. There is a VALORANT map for every type of player, and new maps are constantly added to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT Prelude to Chaos skin line adds dark and edgy aesthetic

The VALORANT Prelude to Chaos skin line is bringing a dark sci-fi-inspired design for four weapons and a new massive melee skin perfect for players who want to send a message. The Prelude to Chaos skin line adds edgy skins for the Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Stinger, and a new two-handed sword. Each skin features a black and purple color scheme with glowing parts throughout. Each weapon skin besides the melee skin includes four levels of customization. The first level is the base skin, which is unlocked by purchasing the bundle or individual skin. Players can upgrade to level two to add muzzle flash effects and unique firing audio, and level three adds custom idle, equip, reload, and inspect animations. The fourth and final level adds a unique kill banner and finisher.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy