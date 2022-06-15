ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All About My Dad: Funny Father's Day Questionnaire PLUS DadLibs

By Toni Garcia, publisher of Macaroni Kid Allendale, Mich.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather's Day is around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with a questionnaire that your kids can fill out about their dad. After all, they know him best!....

Chip Chick

She's Not Allowing Her Stepdad To Give A Speech At Her Graduation Party And Denying Him This Moment Hurt His Feelings

A 21-year-old woman is going to be graduating from college soon, and she found out that her parents are planning a huge party for her. Her parents invited 250 people to come to her graduation party, and although she isn't all that interested in having so many people be there, she's not sure that she has a say since it's not her own money funding the party.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

I Parented Like A French Dad And My Kids Started Listening To Me

In the extremely bestselling parenting book, Bringing Up BeBe, author Pamela Druckerman flaneurs happily through the rules of French parenting, which apparently incubates incredibly well-behaved kids who sleep through the night, eat everything on their plates at dinner, and potty-train themselves at 3 months. Naturally, this appealed to my starred, barred, and hypertensive heart. I want to import that lifestyle. I want my kids to be chill and cool and maybe end up wearing Cheap Monday jeans while listening to house music. Whatever improves on the fickle, sleepless, whiney status quo my 4 and 6-year-olds have worked assiduously to establish. So I decided to just go full French for a little while. I wanted to see how it went.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
1390 Granite City Sports

Guys, Are You Turning Into Your Father?

According to a new survey, men start turning into their father at around the age of 37. I can tell you it gets more and more apparent as the years go by. I imagine there are those guys that the last thing they want is to turn into their father but I'd really have no objection. My dad was a great guy. in fact, he was probably one of the funniest people I've ever known.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Man reunites with birth mom after 20 years, realize they'd both worked in the same hospital

A Utah man has reunited with his birth mom after two decades of wondering about her and yearning to meet her. Benjamin Hulleberg, a middle school substitute teacher, was aware from a young age that his parents, Angela and Brian Hulleberg, had adopted him as a baby from his biological mother, whom he only knew by her first name, Holly. "It was always a very positive conversation," the 20-year-old told Good Morning America. "It was my parents either expressing gratitude for Holly or me talking about how I'm grateful for her and how I want to meet her one day."
UTAH STATE
Tracey Folly

My mother's retirement from Walmart was a sad day for her coworkers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother decided to retire from Walmart at the age of sixty-two, she started counting down how many days she had left to work before she could hang up her smock for good. She said the days flew by as fast as an out-of-control freight train.
Slate

My Stepsister Tried to Steal My House. I Can’t Believe My Family’s Reaction.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I inherited my late aunt’s four-bedroom house. It has a separate studio apartment on the property. Since my mom died when I was a baby, my aunt and I were all that was left of our family. We were very close, especially after my father remarried for the third time and I gained a pack of stepsiblings. I was very much the odd duck out.
SOCIETY

