It's one of my favorite things to do in Seaside, their "Movies on the Beach" are so much fun. In just a couple of weeks the summer schedule begins. Once again this year Seaside Heights is bringing us a banging line-up of movies. They're always fun for the whole family. And, somehow Jaws always makes it in there. If you've never seen a movie on the beach, do it this year.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO