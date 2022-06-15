Lawmaker: Report shows Oklahoma death row inmate’s innocence

Louisiana’s secretary of state and attorney general have asked the Supreme Court to put a hold on a federal judge’s order requiring the state to create a second majority Black congressional district by Monday. Judge Shelly Dick found that having only one such district among six seats in a state that’s nearly a third African-American violates the Voting Rights Act. But the Republicans say the ruling “throws the election process into chaos, and creates confusion statewide.” The judge refused to give legislators another 10 days. The state officials say Louisiana’s case presents the same question as a case from Alabama that’s before the Supreme Court.
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A law firm says about 20 students at a Michigan high school where four students were killed in a mass shooting say their constitutional rights to safety and education have been violated. A federal lawsuit filed Friday calls for changes to ensure security at Oxford High School near Detroit. The suit names the Oxford Community School District, its former superintendent and several other officials. It seeks an independent review and policy changes, including increased transparency and communication from the district. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the district. Ethan Crumbley has been charged with murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30 shootings that also left six other students and a teacher wounded.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat is taking shape. Republican Sarah Palin is seeking a return to elected office 13 years after she resigned as governor. Two of her rivals, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross, are trying to paint her run as unserious and self-serving. The fourth candidate running, Democrat Mary Peltola, says negative campaigning is one of the most unsavory parts of U.S. politics. Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola, in that order, were the top vote-getters in last week’s special primary. They will compete in a special election set for Aug. 16 that will feature ranked choice voting.
