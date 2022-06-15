ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapists find it less appropriate to use cognitive change strategies when treating Black vs White patients

By Patricia Y. Sanchez
Cover picture for the articleIt is a common recommendation that psychotherapists modify their therapeutic techniques with specific cultural adaptations to personalize treatment for each client. However, little research has investigated these therapeutic adaptations and how they are used in clinical practice. New research published in Cognitive Behaviour Therapy found that therapists find it less appropriate...

MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is there a link between pelvic congestion syndrome and ovarian cancer?

Pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS) is a chronic condition that causes pain in the pelvic region. PCS shares some similar symptoms with ovarian cancer. Medical professionals may look to rule out ovarian cancer when diagnosing PCS. Researchers estimate. 10–30% — of people with chronic pelvic pain have PCS. This...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Futurity

No link between SSRI exposure, childhood depression

A recent study finds no association between children’s exposure to SSRIs, a common type of antidepressant, in the womb and later childhood depression. It’s one of the first studies to look at the association between SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) and brain development in young children. SSRIs are a class of medications often prescribed to treat depression, but are also used as treatment for other illnesses, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

The Importance of Early, Long-Term Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). In MS, the immune system attacks the protective covering around the nerves of the brain and spinal cord. This can lead to inflammation that causes damage or scarring, known as plaques or lesions. These lesions then contribute to a variety of MS symptoms. These symptoms vary from person to person, but usually include fatigue, numbness and tingling, muscle stiffness, vision problems, trouble walking, and cognitive changes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Drinking Alcohol More Dangerous to the Heart Than Previously Thought

Levels of alcohol consumption currently considered safe by some countries are associated with the development of heart failure, according to new research presented at Heart Failure 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).[1]. “This study adds to the body of evidence that a more cautious approach...
DRINKS
UPI News

Study finds link between inflammatory bowel disease and depression

New research points to a compelling interplay between inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and depression. IBD includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. In addition to the physical pain that these illnesses can inflict upon sufferers, the new study showed that patients face a significantly increased risk of depression. Interestingly, the investigators...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can MAO Inhibitors Help with Treatment-Resistant Depression?

A class of antidepressants called MAOIs can help people manage treatment-resistant depression, but there are possible side effects. Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States. According to the. National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) , over 8% of adults in the United States...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Chronic migraine: Common anesthetic relieves pain in new study

A new observational study suggests that intravenous administration of the anesthetic agent lidocaine could help alleviate pain in individuals hospitalized with hard-to-treat chronic migraines. Nearly 88% of chronic migraine patients receiving intravenous lidocaine during hospitalization showed a reduction in pain intensity at discharge. This study paves the way for randomized...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Suicidal thoughts, behaviors linked to hormone-sensitive brain disorder

A new global study published in BMC Psychiatry reports that 34% of people with premenstrual dysphoric disorder have attempted suicide. The study is the largest of its kind to examine rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among people diagnosed with the disorder by a health care provider based on daily symptom ratings, the only reliable method currently available.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Desperate couple with long Covid planned suicide as ‘neglected’ sufferers struggle

Patients with long Covid are growing increasingly depressed — and even suicidal — due to a lack of support and care, experts and campaign groups have warned.Research has shown that anxiety and depression are much more prevalent in people suffering from persistent coronavirus symptoms than the general public, while polls point to a rise in suicidal ideations among patients.Long Covid symptoms are adversely affecting the everyday lives of 1.4 million people, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics, with 398,000 reporting that their ability to undertake normal activities had been “limited a lot”.And an informal survey of 185...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

Groundbreaking study shows major differences in brain structure in people with anorexia

Eating disorders are often misunderstood as lifestyle choices gone awry or oversimplified as the unfortunate result of societal pressures. These misconceptions obscure the fact that eating disorders are serious and potentially fatal mental illnesses that can be treated effectively with early intervention. Mortality rates for people with eating disorders are high compared to other mental illnesses, particularly for those with anorexia nervosa, a condition characterized by a severe restriction of food intake and an abnormally low body weight. People with anorexia can literally starve themselves, causing severe and potentially fatal medical complications. The second leading cause of death for people with anorexia is suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH

