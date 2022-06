Police Charge a Somerset County Juvenile with Threatening to Shoot-up His School. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Monday and accused him of calling the Watchung Hills High School office in May and "purporting himself to be in a school bathroom with weapons, stating he was going to shoot up the school at the next bell," according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's office.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO