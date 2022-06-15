ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City missing boy is found

By Miabelle Salzano
 3 days ago

Jontae James Jr. has been found, according to the California City Police Department.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jontae James Jr. was last seen leaving a home on the 21600 block of Calhoun Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt5lM_0gC0Lj0C00

He is described as a Black male, about 5’1″ and 100 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown reindeer slippers.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Jontae James, please call the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

