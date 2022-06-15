Lottery Prizes Sit Unclaimed In The Seattle Area -- Are You A Winner?

Photo: Getty Images

If you live in the Seattle metro area, it's time to check your tickets. Four lucky people in King and Pierce Counties could be taking home fat stacks of cash.

Winning numbers were announced last week, Monday (June 13) and Tuesday (June 14). Washington state lottery officials have released where the lucky tickets were sold , as well. All the top prizes listed are worth thousands of dollars.

Here's the information the state lottery website provided about the winning tickets and prizes;

$10,000 Prize sold in Kent

Drawing date: June 9, 2022

Last day to claim: December 6, 2022

Game: Match 4 (01 02 08 24)

$10,000 Prize sold in Seattle

Drawing date: June 13, 2022

Last day to claim: December 10, 2022

Game: Match 4 (08 16 19 22)

Two $10,000 Prizes sold in Bellevue and Tacoma

Drawing date: June 14, 2022

Last day to claim: December 11, 2022

Game: Match 4 (07 12 15 21)

To see the full list of unclaimed lottery prizes in Washington state, click HERE . Officials note that prizes listed may have been claimed but not yet paid out to the winner.

You can also check and see if your ticket is a winner HERE .