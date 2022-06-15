ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery Prizes Sit Unclaimed In The Seattle Area -- Are You A Winner?

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you live in the Seattle metro area, it's time to check your tickets. Four lucky people in King and Pierce Counties could be taking home fat stacks of cash.

Winning numbers were announced last week, Monday (June 13) and Tuesday (June 14). Washington state lottery officials have released where the lucky tickets were sold , as well. All the top prizes listed are worth thousands of dollars.

Here's the information the state lottery website provided about the winning tickets and prizes;

$10,000 Prize sold in Kent

  • Drawing date: June 9, 2022
  • Last day to claim: December 6, 2022
  • Game: Match 4 (01 02 08 24)

$10,000 Prize sold in Seattle

  • Drawing date: June 13, 2022
  • Last day to claim: December 10, 2022
  • Game: Match 4 (08 16 19 22)

Two $10,000 Prizes sold in Bellevue and Tacoma

  • Drawing date: June 14, 2022
  • Last day to claim: December 11, 2022
  • Game: Match 4 (07 12 15 21)

To see the full list of unclaimed lottery prizes in Washington state, click HERE . Officials note that prizes listed may have been claimed but not yet paid out to the winner.

You can also check and see if your ticket is a winner HERE .

