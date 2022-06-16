Amazon Fresh Plans To Open Store In Oceanside

A Long Island eatery serves up the best sandwich in New York, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. The publication shared a list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11. The website determined that New York's best sandwich is the "Pan Con...
A Fairfield County restaurant that opened this spring has seen positive feedback from some early customers, who praised its menu and service. The Cottage opened in Greenwich on Tuesday, March 22. According to the owners, the restaurant, located at 49 Greenwich Ave., offers dishes created by owner and executive chef...
A plan to build more than 300 villas and town homes in Huntington has been withdrawn, but the developer will submit a new proposal, Newsday reported Thursday. Country Pointe Elwood, on 55 acres at Jericho Turnpike and Manor Road in Huntington, was first proposed for residents 55 and over, but, developer Stephen Dubb told Newsday that the next plan would include 20 percent workforce housing.
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
A Hoboken pizzeria frequented by late-night bar-goers is expanding to Jersey City. Basile's will open at 116 Newark Ave., as part of an effort to revitalize the Grove Square property across from the PATH station. Basile's moved into it's Washington Street eatery in 2011 and quickly became a favorite with...
A Brooklyn hotel project that sought bankruptcy protection back in December 2020 is now up for bankruptcy sale, Commercial Observer has learned. Bidding for the under-construction project at 159 Broadway starts at $28 million. Plans filed for the site outline a 26-story tower comprising apartments plus a 235-room hotel. Rosewood...
There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 88 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by RoArt with Feingold and Gregory Architects as the architect of record, and developed by Brookland Capital, the structure yields 66 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 20 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $70,286 to $215,150.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
If there’s one thing New Yorkers look forward to year-round, it’s summer—the block parties, the beach days, Summer Fridays—what’s not to love? Well, one thing: the heat (OK, and the humidity). But trust us, it’s nothing a chilly treat can’t fix. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream shops in New York—from soft serve specialists to old-school ice cream parlors, you can’t go wrong with any of these sweet spots.
We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
For those looking for something different to try for dinner, check out the new tapas bar in Westchester that is quickly becoming a fan of foodies and racking up five-star reviews online. The Basque Tapas Bar in Tarrytown is just the spot to visit with friends and load on an...
The housing market may be cooling off, but apparently nobody told buyers in Pound Ridge, where a lakefront home recently sold for more than twice its asking price — mere days after hitting the market. A modernist, 3,400-square-foot home at 95 Conant Valley Road in the Westchester County town...
Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
Izumi Sushi and Hibachi Steak House has opened up in West Babylon. According to a report in GreaterBabylon.com, this is the chain’s fourth location. Others include Holbrook, Commack, and Levittown. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls and hibachi specials. Appetizers include BBQ Squid, grilled squid with kitchen...
NEW YORK - The Nassau County Police Department was investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water at a park on Saturday morning. Police say that the unidentified man's body was found just after 9:30 a.m. in Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin. No other...
Two popular eateries were named the best diners in New York in a brand-new list from Food & Wine. New York City eateries Veselka and La Bonbonniere were listed as the best diners in the state in the website's list of the best diners in every state published on Friday, May 27.
POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. -- Cue the Jaws theme music, and maybe be wary of your surroundings in the ocean when swimming this summer. On Memorial Day, fishermen came across an estimated 10-foot Mako shark, which had beached itself along the shore of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout. The...
A stretch of unseasonable, below-average temperatures will last through the long weekend before a change in the weather pattern arrives just as summer officially starts.For Juneteenth/Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, it will be a bit milder than it was on Saturday, June 18, but temperatures will s…
